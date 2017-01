Now you can watch Texas Country Reporter even more places. TCR is now airing on the cable channel FamilyNet five nights a week. Watch us Monday through Friday at 6pm central.

FamilyNet focuses on family programming appropriate for all ages. Not sure if you get FamilyNet? Use their handy dandy search tool to check for cable providers in your area.

And don’t worry, you can still find TCR in all the usual places, too. RFD-TV, your local Texas TV station, and YouTube.