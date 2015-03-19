What’s Cooking at TCR?

Folks, Our latest ‘not-so-secret’ project is underway. For now we’re calling it “Untitled Cookbook #3.” Catchy, right? Okay, so the name might not be very exciting, but what is exciting is that you could be in it! It all starts with a recipe – or several. Send us your personal favorites, along with a little bit about yourself and why this recipe matters to you and your family. We’ll add it to our own list collected from friends, coworkers, and people you’ve met on TCR.

Then this fall, “Untitled Cookbook #3” will hit the shelves packed with great stories to share over great food. Don’t worry, I promise we’ll do something about the name.

How to Send in Recipes:

Include category, your name and city, and a little about yourself and the recipe.

Email Recipes to: cookbook@texascountryreporter.com

Categories – Appetizers, Beverages, Soups, Salads, Vegetables, Main Dish, Casseroles, Meat / Poultry / Seafood, Breads & Rolls, Desserts, Specialty Dishes