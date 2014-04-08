TCR Festival Applications

It’s that time again – time to start planning for the 2014 TCR Festival on Saturday, October 25. We’ll turn downtown Waxahachie into Texas Country Reporter city for a day.

For most folks, that just means you need to show up and have a good time this Fall. But if you’re an artist, craftsperson, or food vendor, then we need your application soon.

Print and mail us the application from our Festival page to apply. Keep in mind this is a juried show, so the selection committee will take time to thoroughly review each entry.