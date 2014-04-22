Finders, Keepers

A few weeks ago we met avid Geocacher David Bryan, and he introduced to a fantastic world hiding all around us. (TCR #1389) The Geocaching hobby boils down to two activities everyone should remember from growing up – hiding and seeking. Folks hide objects all over the world, and anyone can go find them using GPS coordinates. In that episode we did our fair share of seeking, trying to unravel David’s cryptic clues.



But now the tables have turned.



We have begun hiding Texas Country Reporter Geocaches all over the state. Can you find them? Once you make a free account on geocaching.com, then you can see our list. Our caches started full of TCR goodies, but there’s no telling what other kinds of S.W.A.G. (Stuff We All Get) other finders have left inside. The only way you’ll know is if you get out there yourself.



And a big “TFTC!” to all of the cachers who have opened our eyes, especially David. Happy Hunting!